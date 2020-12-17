PM Matovic Calls on Economy Minister Sulik to Resign

Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) – Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has called on Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) to resign.

“I would be glad if he did so by Christmas,” said Matovic in a talk show aired by Radio Express on Thursday.

“Sulik doesn’t give a damn about people’s lives and health,” claimed the prime minister in reaction to Sulik’s announcement that the Economy Ministry won’t prepare an express amendment to the Public Procurement Act.

Sulik has reacted to Matovic’s call for TASR. “The SaS party didn’t join the Government to cry there, but to work hard in order to push through as much of its agenda as possible. Slovakia has bigger problems at the moment than dealing with the emotional state of Igor Matovic,” he said.

SaS spokesman Ondrej Sprlak told TASR that MPs of the governing party stand behind their chairman.