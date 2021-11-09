PM: Vaccinated to Be Able to Visit Restaurants in Black Districts

Bratislava, November 9 (TASR) – The Coalition Council has agreed that the vaccinated and those who overcame COVID-19 will be able to visit restaurants and accommodation facilities in black districts, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) has announced on a social network.

“I believe that the facilities will be wise and won’t risk high sanctions for circumventing duties. This means they won’t let unvaccinated persons enter their interior premises,” said the premier, adding that the Cabinet should vote on several measures at its next session.

The Government should, for example, decide on the obligation for the operator/organiser to prevent persons who refuse to show their COVID passes or prove their identity from entering facilities or mass events.

“The Public Health Office (UVZ) and the police will have new rights, namely to impose a fine on the spot or to shut down a facility. If a person offends health-care professionals or falsifies a COVID pass, the fine will be increased to €1,000,” stated Heger.

The Cabinet might also decide that employers will be able to request COVID passes from their employees. “We won’t introduce mandatory vaccination for selected groups for now,” said the premier, adding that more details will be available following the Cabinet session.