Police Charge OLaNO MP and Kunerad Mayor Kavecka with Tender Machinations

Zilina, January 20 (TASR) – An investigator of Zilina police has pressed charges of tender machinations against OLaNO MP and Kunerad mayor Monika Kavecka, Zilina region prosecutor’s office spokesman Martin Kokles confirmed to TASR on Thursday.

The story was broken first by news-only television channel TA3. According to the channel, Kavecka is facing up to eight years in prison for allegedly favouring one of the applicants in a public tender.

TA3 at the same time reported that the Public Procurement Office (UVO) has also detected a significant violation of the law in the case and fined the village of Kunerad €30,000.

The Let’s Stop Corruption foundation pointed to the case half a year ago. “The mayor first leased land to a private company and then, in a tender that we believe was fictitious, said that rental flats could be built only on that particular plot of land,” explained the organisation.

Meanwhile, Kavecka has filed a complaint against the charges.