Poll: 53.5 percent of Slovaks Favour Referendum on Snap Election

Bratislava, December 6 (TASR) – More than half of the public in Slovakia (53.5 percent) prefers seeing a referendum on an early general election, with 39.9 percent rejecting the idea, according to a Focus agency poll carried out on behalf of TV Markiza on a sample of 1,004 respondents in the second half of November and presented on Sunday.

The highest ratio of those who favour a referendum on a snap election was found among sympathisers of the extra-parliamentary party Voice-SD of former social-democratic prime minister Peter Pellegrini (89.2 percent), which has also been top in polls concerning the support of political parties. High support for the public vote was also found with voters of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (87.8 percent) and Pellegrini’s former party Smer-SD (82.3 percent).

Around 40-percent support for organising a referendum on a new general election was also seen in prospective voters of governing parties We Are Family (38.5 percent) and Freedom and Solidarity (37.9 percent). Meanwhile, sympathisers of the other two governing parties, For the People and the main governing party OLANO, have expressed far less enthusiasm for the idea on 20.4 percent and a mere 6.3 percent, respectively.

The last general election in Slovakia was held on February 29 and saw the defeat of Pellegrini and ascent on an anti-corruption theme of Igor Matovic’s OLANO.