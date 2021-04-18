Poll: Caputova Most Trusted Politician; Matovic Most Distrusted

Bratislava, April 18 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova is still viewed as the most trusted senior state official, enjoying the confidence of 58 percent of the respondents questioned by Focus agency as opposed to 40 percent who distrust her.



On the contrary, the least trusted politician is Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), who is trusted by 15 percent of the respondents, and distrusted by 84 percent.

According to the survey, which was carried out for private TV channel Markiza, the second most trusted politician is former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, now leader of the Voice-SD party, who received the confidence of 41 percent and who is seen as untrustworthy by 56 percent. Pellegrini was followed by Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), who enjoys confidence from 29 percent and is distrusted by 66 percent, and Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) on 28 percent of those trusting him and on 70 of those distrusting him.

Vice-premier and Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) came fifth (trusted by 27 percent, distrusted by 71 percent), followed by Vice-premier a Investments Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People; trusted by 26 percent, distrusted by 70 percent), and chairman of the opposition Smer-SD Robert Fico (trusted by 24 percent, distrusted by 74 percent).

Also making it to the list was MEP and founder of the Republic movement Milan Uhrik (trusted by 18 percent, distrusted by 64 percent), head of the Christian Democrats (KDH) Milan Majersky (trusted by 16 percent, distrusted by 53 percent), Progressive Slovakia leader Irena Bihariova (trusted by 16 percent, distrusted by 67 percent), LSNS Chairman Marian Kotleba (trusted by 15 percent, distrusted by 83 percent), and Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO; trusted by 15 percent, distrusted by 84 percent).

Focus agency conducted the poll between March 31 and April 7, 2021 on a sample of 1,001 respondents.