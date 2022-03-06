Poll: Half of Slovaks Agree with NATO Troops in Our Territory

Bratislava, March 6 (TASR) – Half of Slovaks agree that NATO troops will come to our territory, according to a survey conducted by Focus agency for Markiza television between February 22-March 1 on a sample of 1,003 respondents.



A total of 45 percent of the people polled disagree with the presence of NATO troops, five percent of the respondents were unable to answer.

The respondents answered the question of whether they would agree with the presence of NATO troops, if we could choose which countries they will come from.

Meanwhile, people were also asked about the presence of US soldiers in Slovakia – 67 percent disagree with it and 29 percent support it, four percent of Slovaks could not answer.

A total of 87 percent of Progressive Slovakia’s supporters, 76 percent of OLaNO’s supporters, 75 percent of SaS supporters and 63 percent of ‘We Are Family’ supporters agree with the Alliance’s presence in Slovakia. Among KDH and Voice-SD supporters, 61 percent support the presence of these soldiers. On the contrary, 82 percent of Republic’s supporters do not agree with NATO troops in our territory. Among Smer-SD backers, 66 percent do not support the presence of these soldiers.