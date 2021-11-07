Poll: Lengvarsky Most Trusted Cabinet Member; Matovic Most Distrusted Minister

Bratislava, November 7 (TASR) – Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) is viewed as the most trusted member of the Government, enjoying the confidence of 34.8 percent of the respondents questioned by Focus agency; while he is distrusted by 61.2 percent of the people polled.



On the contrary, the least trusted Cabinet member is Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), who is trusted by 11.3 percent of the respondents, and distrusted by 87.2 percent.

According to the survey, which was carried out for private TV channel Markiza, the second most trusted minister is Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) who received the confidence of 34.2 percent and who is seen as untrustworthy by 54.4 percent. Korcok was followed by Environment Minister Jan Budaj (OLaNO), who enjoys confidence from 32 percent and is distrusted by 62.1 percent, and Education Minister Branislav Groehling (SaS) on 30.9 percent of those trusting him and on 63.8 of those distrusting him.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) came fifth (trusted by 29.7 percent, distrusted by 67.5 percent), followed by Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS; trusted by 27.3 percent, distrusted by 70.2 percent), Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO; trusted by 26.6 percent, distrusted by 66.8 percent), and Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (a ‘We Are Family’ nominee; trusted by 25.7 percent and distrusted by 53.8 percent).

Also making it to the list was Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are a Family; trusted by 23.4 percent and distrusted by 72 percent), Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO; trusted by 20.9 percent and distrusted by 72.6 percent), Culture Minister Natalia Milanova (OLaNO; trusted by 20.6 percent and distrusted by 58.2 percent), Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (trusted by 20.1 percent and distrusted by 75.1 percent), Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan (an OLaNO nominee; trusted by 17.5 percent and distrusted by 53.1 percent), Investments Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People; trusted by 15.3 percent and distrusted by 81.5 percent), Vice-premier for Legislation Stefan Holy (We Are Family; trusted by 12.9 percent and distrusted by 57.8 percent), and Matovic who ended up last (trusted by 11.3 percent and distrusted by 87.2 percent).

Focus agency conducted the poll between October 20-27, 2021 on a sample of 1,009 respondents.