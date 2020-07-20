Poll: OLaNO Top, Pellegrini’s Voice Second, Smer-SD Third

Bratislava, July 20 (TASR) – The main governing-coalition party OLaNO would have won a general election if it had taken place in July on 23.5 percent of the votes, ahead of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s nascent Voice-Social Democracy (16.7 percent) and his former party Smer-SD (10.7 percent), according to an AKO poll published on Monday.



Another four parties would have made it into Parliament: Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) – 9.4 percent, People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) – 7.9 percent, We Are Family – 6.4 percent, and Progressive Slovakia – 5.2 percent.

Junior governing party For the People of former president Andrej Kiska would have remained below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament, garnering only 4 percent. The extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) would also have been excluded on 3 percent.

Even fewer votes would have gone to former Supreme Court chair Stefan Harabin’s Homeland (2.7 percent), former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice (2.6 percent), Party of Hungarian Community/SMK (2.5 percent), liberal party Together (2.2 percent), and until recently governing parties the Slovak National Party/SNS (1.4 percent) and Most-Hid (1 percent).