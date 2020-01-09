Poll: Smer-SD Still on Top at End of Last Year

Bratislava, January 8 (TASR) – If a parliamentary election had been held at the end of last year, it would have been won by Smer-SD on 22.5 percent of the votes, followed by the far-right LSNS on 11.5 percent and For the People on 11 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by Median SK agency.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,112 respondents between November 15 and December 23.

Next came OLaNO (9.5 percent), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and the Progressive Slovakia-Together coalition (7.5 percent each), the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH, 6.5 percent), We Are Family (5.5 percent) and the Slovak National Party (SNS, 5 percent).

Below the 5-percent threshold and thus outside Parliament would have been SMK/MKO-MKS and Good Choice (3 percent each) and Homeland (2 percent). Other parties garnered a total of 5.5 percent.