Premier Calls on Matovic and Sulik to Control Their Statements

Bratislava, June 22 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) calls on Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) to control their statements and instead of escalating tensions, find their way to each other as they have repeatedly done in the past, TASR learnt from premier’s spokeswoman Lubica Janikova on Wednesday.



“The prime minister considers it to be incorrect that the SaS party started attacking the OLaNO party immediately after the vote. The reaction of party chairman and Finance Minister Igor Matovic must also be assessed in this light. In this moment, the discussion about who voted with who turned into incorrect personal attacks,” reads the statement. The premier disagrees with this form of communication and calls for moderation of the communication.

The dispute in the coalition escalated again after MPs on Wednesday overrode President Zuzana Caputova’s veto concerning the anti-inflation package sponsored by Matovic. SaS and Matovic subsequently accused each other of collaborating with the opposition and the fascists. SaS announced that it won’t participate in coalition council sessions again, and Matovic suspects the party that it is looking for pretexts for an early election. OLaNO called on SaS to stop breaking up the Government and to act as a constructive partner. Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) calls for the situation to calm down.