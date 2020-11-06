Premier Didn’t Rule Out Extension of State of Emergency

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) – Speaking at a press conference on Friday dedicated to the epidemiological situation in Slovakia in connection with novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) didn’t rule out the extension of the state of emergency, which was set to end on Saturday, November 14.



“I suppose there will be an agreement that we’ll extend it [state of emergency] again because we definitely need it in this situation,” he said, adding that there are still the same reasons for it as before.

The Government declared the state of emergency as of October 1 for 45 days. Subsequently, the Cabinet adopted a curfew, with several exceptions, also in connection with countrywide testing for COVID-19. It also lasts until November 14 in line with a respective government resolution. The restriction of movement does not apply to persons with a negative PCR test or a COVID-19 antigen test performed in across-the-board testing.