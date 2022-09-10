Premier Hands in to President Three Names of Candidates for Ministers

(RTVS, ‘Sobotne dialogy’, September 10)

Speaking on RTVS’ politics programme ‘Sobotne dialogy’ (Saturday Dialogues), Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said that he presented to President Zuzana Caputova three names of candidates to replace Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) ministers in the Government, adding that the selection of the candidate for the Education Ministry hasn’t been closed yet.



“I gave three names to the president, while at the Education Ministry I asked her to entrust me with the management of the ministry for the time being, until we give a name that we’ll all be satisfied with,” he said on the show. The premier didn’t say specific names.

Heger believes that the selection of a candidate for the head of the Education Ministry will be concluded soon. The goal is for all four nominations to be experts. “The appointment of ministers is in the hands of the president,” he added.