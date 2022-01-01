Premier Heger Calls for United Country and Gradual Recovery of Public Finances

Bratislava, January 1 (TASR) – I wish Slovakia unity, bird’s-eye view in assessing the domestic political situation and a gradual recovery of public finances, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) posted on a social network on Saturday.



“We need it to successfully manage the pandemic, to implement important reforms. We need it to continue cleansing society of corruption and abuse of power. We need it for a better Slovakia,” said Heger, adding that the Government is responding to the pandemic situation by providing assistance to businesses and households like never before.

“If I mentioned robust state aid during the pandemic, we also need to see what limited it. It is the amount of our debt. The public debt was already high when we took over the government responsibility,” he said. That is also why he wants a gradual and convincing recovery of public finances.

“I’m far from saying that we’re an ideal government. But I say with all seriousness that we’re the best possible government from the political forces that are on the scene today,” he said. Heger believes that 2022 will be associated with development and growth.