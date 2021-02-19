Premier: I’d Like Health Minister to Approve Sputnik V Vaccine

Bratislava, February 19 (TASR) – I would like Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) to grant an exemption for the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Slovakia, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) told a press conference on Friday, adding that he has agreed with Russia on two million doses by the end of June.



The premier criticised the rejection of the Russian vaccine, pointing out that in addition to Hungary, Sputnik V is registered in 29 other countries. On the issue of vaccination, he said that the European Union countries have become losers due to the number of delayed vaccines. He also mentioned a survey by AKO agency, according to which the willingness to get inoculated against COVID-19 has increased. He claims that 300,000 more Slovaks could be vaccinated.

Matovic encouraged the health minister to use his competence and, as with other unregistered medicines, to allow the use of Sputnik V. He explained that the government discussed this issue in order to try to find a consensus and to avoid questioning of the vaccine.

The government on Thursday didn’t approve a resolution to purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The proposal was vetoed by the junior coalition For the People party.