Premier: Lockdown to Be Reconsidered by Lengvarsky and Team

Bratislava, December 1 (TASR) – The current lockdown should be reconsidered by Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) and his expert team, said Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) after the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

According to Heger, a new resolution should be approved by the Government next Wednesday (December 8). If there is a need to adopt measures sooner, the premier will convene the Cabinet.

The pandemic shouldn’t be managed based on opinions, but based on facts, stressed the premier. “It doesn’t matter what I think. Let’s not seek solutions in opinions,” he said.

The Government on Wednesday didn’t discuss tightening up border arrangements due to the omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Heger issued an instruction that the variant should be dealt with by the competent authorities. If they come up with a proposal to tighten up border checks, he’ll address it. “It’s important not to provoke an atmosphere of panic. Let’s not make that mistake again, as we can see that every variant got everywhere in the end,” stated Heger. There’s a need to obtain as much information as possible on the new mutation now, he added.

Meanwhile, the premier thinks that mandatory vaccination for some groups is a good idea. “I’m pleased that ever more people are realising that this is the only way, and not only for Slovakia,” stated Heger.