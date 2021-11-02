Premier: National Parks Reform Will also Help Develop Regions

Stakcin, November 2 (TASR) – The national parks reform also supported by investments from the recovery and resilience plan can make a major contribution to solving regional problems, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on Tuesday following a meeting with representatives of the Poloniny area in Presov region.



It was the zero meeting of one of the national park councils that are set to be established throughout Slovakia.

“In Slovakia we have the opportunity to build economically self-sufficient regions, which will also help the national parks reform, and I made sure that the Poloniny National Park is such an example. Sustainable development of the region requires an alternative to forestry; the young and mature generation is able to ensure sustainable future also in an attractive and close-to-nature tourism or in organic farming, as anywhere else in the world,” said Heger.

The premier noted that the key requirement for the economic development of the region is to set the conditions up for the use of funds, with the participation of the affected municipalities and organisations. According to him, the reform in Poloniny should also guarantee the maintenance of employment.

All local players should be involved in the selection of supported activities and investments within development projects by participating in a steering and selection committee. In the case of the Poloniny and Muranska planina national parks, these “councils” are to decide on the use of a total of €16 million from the recovery plan as part of measures to adapt the regions to climate change.