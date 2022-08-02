Premier: No One Should Be Discriminated Against Because of Ethnic Origin

Bratislava, August 2 (TASR) – No one should be discriminated against and put in the role of an inferior because of ethnic origin, wrote Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) on a social network on the occasion of Roma Holocaust Memorial Day on Tuesday.

“Like many other minorities, the Roma face prejudice. They are often pre-condemned to failure and side-tracked by society. We mustn’t put up with that,” stated the premier.

Heger stated that the Holocaust is one of the most terrible events in human history. “Let’s recall these horrors so that we don’t lose our ability to recognize the misleading and often disguised racial ideologies that are being spread by extremists of all kinds today,” he stressed.

Roma Holocaust Memorial Day marks the events of August 2 and 3, 1944, when almost 3,000 Roma were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp. Historians estimate that the Roma Holocaust had approximately 500,000 victims during WWII. The total number of victims of the Roma Holocaust in Slovakia is estimated at 1,000.