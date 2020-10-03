Premier: Recovery Plan Already Being Discussed Publicly

The recovery plan is already being discussed publicly, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said on RTVS’s talk show ‘Sobotne dialogy’ (Saturday Dialogues), adding that he assumes that the document, which leaked through the media to the public three weeks ago, is largely identical to the one called Modern and Successful Slovakia, which will be presented by the Finance Ministry on Sunday (October 4).



“It’s a reservoir of pains and reforms that Slovakia should do,” he said, noting that we’ll have to choose only the most important ones from the reforms due to limited financial resources. When creating the document, he had a good feeling that the individual ministers didn’t blindly promote their interests. “I registered an argument only about what will be the best thing for Slovakia,” he added. According to him, 100 people have been working on the reform plan since the beginning of July, most of whom also worked in ministries during the term of the previous government.

The prime minister further noted that in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Government is taking such measures to harm the economy and the basic necessities of life of the people as little as possible. “I feel sorry then that culture and sport are a bit on the second track,” he said.

The premier added that he has a meeting with Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) on Saturday afternoon, where they’ll discuss, among other things, when the funds from the European Commission for sport and culture are available.