Premier: Slovakia Took Right Side in History Concerning War in Ukraine

Bratislava, May 9 (TASR) – Slovakia took the right side of history in relation to the war in Ukraine; it will support Ukraine until a complete victory, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on Monday at a gathering in Bratislava called ‘Let’s Finish It’.



The event in support of Ukraine and the cleansing of the state from the mafia was held at SNP Square in Bratislava.

“Slovakia didn’t hesitate this time in its history. It has shown the whole world that it understands life, and is able to cordially and warmly receive people fleeing the war,” noted Heger, adding that he’s proud of the Slovaks.

Foreign Affairs Ministry State Secretary Martin Klus stated at the meeting that Ukraine is also fighting for Slovakia. “Ukrainians are dying for being part of the Europe that we are part of, and that some intensely want to tear us out of,” he said.

An event called ‘Day of the Victims of Rascism (Russian Fascism)’ was also held on Monday. It was organised at Slavin military monument in Bratislava by an initiative called ‘Peace to Ukraine’. The public honoured the memory of the victims of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.