President Accepts Micovsky’s Resignation, His Successor is Vlcan

Bratislava, June 8 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Agriculture Minister Jan Micovsky (OLaNO) and appointed Samuel Vlcan as his successor.

Micovsky announced that he was stepping down from the post in late May in connection with suspicions of corruption concerning his nominee at the Slovak Land Fund (SPF), Gabriela B. However, on Monday (June 7) he announced that he wanted to withdraw his resignation, claiming that he’d received plenty of support to stay on in his post.

However, Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and the president on Monday agreed that the agriculture minister should be replaced. Heger presented his successor to the head of the state on Friday (June 4).