President Accepts Resignation of Health Minister Krajci, Appoints Heger

Bratislava, March 12 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Friday accepted the resignation of Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) and at the same time commissioned Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) to take up the post on a temporary basis.

Krajci announced his resignation on Thursday after two minor coalition parties SaS and For the People conditioned their staying in the Government by his removal.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) originally said that Krajci would resign later, after the start of an inoculation campaign with the Sputnik V vaccine. Following further pressure within the coalition, Krajci on Friday said that he’d resign later on the same day, so that he wouldn’t be used as a pretext for a government break-up.