President Accepts Resignation of Justice Minister Kolikova

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) and tasked Investment Minister and For the People chair Veronika Remisova to take over the Justice Ministry on a temporary basis.

Kolikova announced her resignation after Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLANO) statement on Sunday that he could step down as prime minister and take up a different post in the Government – but only if Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS), Kolikova, Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For the People) and parliamentary health committee chair Jana Bitto Ciganikova (SaS) also resign. Sulik has already left his post.

Meanwhile, Kolikova has announced that she could return to the Justice Ministry, if the Government is reconstructed.