President and Members of Cabinet & Parliament to Get COVID Jab on Sunday

Nitra, December 26 (TASR) – Dozens of health-care professionals in Nitra were inoculated against coronavirus after infectious disease expert Vladimir Krcmery became the first person in Slovakia to get the jab at Nitra Faculty Hospital on Saturday evening.

Further medical staff will be vaccinated in Nitra, Bratislava, Banska Bystrica and Kosice as of 10 a.m. on Sunday. Jabs will also be given on Sunday to President Zuzana Caputova and members of the Cabinet and Parliament, said Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) at a press conference in Nitra.