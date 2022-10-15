President and Premier Praise Work of Eset Science Award Laureates

Bratislava, October 15 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova and Premier Eduard Heger (OLaNO) have praised the work of scientists on Saturday on a social network after attending the fourth annual Eset Science Award ceremony on Friday (October 14) evening.

“It’s great to see how much talent, determination, hard and tireless work is hidden behind the achievements of those who reach for the highest scientific goals,” said the head of the state. According to her, scientific knowledge is based on the same foundations that people called for in the streets of Bratislava on Friday: freedom of thought, equality in rights and respect for the truth. “There can be no progress in a society in which people feel to be threatened only because of their sexual orientation, beliefs, race or faith, and human happiness cannot be built in it,” noted Caputova.

The premier is proud that there are many talented scientists in Slovakia, whose work helps to improve the lives of all of us. He knows that they haven’t been receiving adequate support in the long term. “I thank you for doing your job often in difficult conditions. That is why my government has been trying to help Slovak science and research,” said Heger. He added that €630 million from the recovery plan have been allocated for science, of which over €160 million will go directly to research institutions and €50 million solely to young scientists.

The Eset Science Award for outstanding scientific personalities in Slovakia has new laureates. Silvia Pastorekova received the award in the category of outstanding personality of science, Miroslav Almasi is the laureate in the under 35 years category and the award for outstanding personality of university education went to Lubomir Tomaska. The laureates have been chosen by an international commission.