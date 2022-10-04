President Appoints Jan Horecky as New Education Minister

Bratislava, October 4 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova appointed Jan Horecky as Education Minister in the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.



Until now, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) was temporarily tasked with managing the ministry.

Horecky was a teacher of mathematics and geography. He held the post of headteacher at Bratislava-based School of St. Francis of Assisi between May 2008 and July 2020. He used his managerial skills as the president of the Catholic Schools Association between 2011 and 2019, as well as manager of the private schools network Felix where he served from January 2021 up to date.

The post of education minister became vacant after ministers representing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) resigned.

The president appointed new heads of the Economy, Foreign Affairs and Justice Ministries on September 12, entrusting Heger with managing the Education Ministry on a temporary basis, as the coalition wasn’t agreed on the name of the new education minister at that time.