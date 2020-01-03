President Asks Church Representatives to Adopt Stance on Hate Speech

Bratislava, January 3 (TASR) – Seeking and finding a common good has recently been made very difficult by the perilous phenomenon of hate speech, President Zuzana Caputova said while receiving representatives of churches and religious communities in the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Friday.

Caputova asked them to pursue a joint, resolute, but at the same time calm approach condemning hate speech. She stated she respects the position of churches in society. “You help people to experience God and to know him. It’s an irreplaceable mission,” said the president, adding that religions not only encourage people to respect their parents and love their children but also to help others and receive them with gratitude. At the same time, the president noted that religions lead to universal values. Caputova stated that she believes that caring for a common good also means caring for the soul.

The president said that uniting alone is not enough, it is the aim of uniting that is important. “Instead of hatred, belief leads us to, among other things, a need to unite in respect for man as such, who, according to the Bible, was created in the image of God, which gives him dignity,” stated Caputova, adding that she believes that church representatives can help society and that they will make use of their authority to ensure that the public clearly hears their ‘soothing voice’.