President Calls on People to Honour Holocaust Victims and Learn Their Stories

Bratislava, September 9 (TASR) – On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the so-called Jewish Code, President Zuzana Caputova called on people to honour the memory of Holocaust victims and learn about their stories, pointing on a social network to the Stumbling Stones (Stolpersteine), which recall “stories of injustice and unimaginable suffering.”



“Eighty years ago, the government of the Slovak state, following the example of the Nuremberg racial laws, adopted the Jewish Code. Today we know that it was a step towards the deportations to concentration camps, which began a few months later,” she wrote.

The head of state noted that the extent of the human losses that occurred in this way is documented by a number of monuments, including the Stumbling Stones (Stolpersteine), set up at more than 70 buildings in Slovakia and many other places throughout Europe. They mark places where people murdered during the Holocaust lived or worked. “If our society hadn’t deprived itself of them, it would have been noticeably different today,” stated Caputova.

In order to mark the Memorial Day for Victims of the Holocaust and Racial Violence, the president will take part in a commemorative event at the Holocaust Museum in Sered (Trnava region), where she’ll make a speech.