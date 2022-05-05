President Caputova Receives Experts Examining Possible War Crimes in Ukraine

Bratislava, May 5 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday afternoon received Slovak experts at the Presidential Palace upon their arrival from Ukraine where they’re helping document suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.



“It was the first mission of its kind in Slovakia’s modern history. We were the second country after France to bilaterally help Ukraine map the crimes that happened there and that are still happening there,” stressed Caputova. The head of state presented thank-you medals to everyone in the expert group.

All eight members of this team worked together. “We worked to record everything that could be seen. From the objects that were next to the bodies to the signs of violence,” said forensic doctor Norbert Moravansky. They handed over 72 described cases to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

“What we set as a standard was adopted by the Ukrainian side, which until then relied only on sampling,” added forensic anthropologist Radoslav Benus. They were mapping the situation in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.