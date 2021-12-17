President: Compulsory Vaccination Likely to Be Necessary

Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) – Mandatory vaccination is likely to be necessary. However, the way the country works towards it will also be important, President Zuzana Caputova pointed out on Friday during the vaccination in the Presidential Palace.



“So far, it looks like more and more new mutations are appearing and coronavirus is not leaving us. Countries such as Hungary, Poland and Austria have already decided for mandatory vaccination, and the Czech Republic is considering it very realistically,” noted Caputova.

The head of state pointed out that Slovakia is specific in that more than half of the population is either afraid of vaccination or refuses it. “Therefore, I’d also place great emphasis on the way how to get to compulsory vaccination so that the tool is really effective,” she said.

It’s necessary to discuss with experts which groups should be subject to compulsory vaccination. “Following my debate with experts, there’s more talk about profession groups than seniors, but it is a question for experts,” added Caputova.