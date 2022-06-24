President Doesn’t Sign Anti-inflation Package after House Breaks Her Veto

Bratislava, June 24 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova for the second time didn’t sign the law on financing children’s leisure time on Friday.



Parliament earlier this week overruled the president’s veto on the so-called anti-inflation package without accepting her comments. The law will thus take effect even without the president’s signature.

The head of state already said she’ll turn to the Constitutional Court regarding the law, but without specifying when she wants to do so.

Parliament on Wednesday (June 22) broke the veto concerning the law on financing children’s leisure time. The approval of the law in its original wording was backed by 77 MPs, with at least 76 votes being required for the veto to be overruled.

The president’s comments concerned the measures that should take effect as of January 2023. The head of state didn’t question those parts that should allow for immediate aid. She minded that the provisions to take effect as of the new year have been approved in a fast-track legislative procedure, although conditions for that haven’t been met. Caputova already at that time declared said she will turn to the Constitutional Court if Parliament breaks her veto.

Under the law on financing children’s leisure time, children from five to 18 years of age should monthly receive €60 for their leisure activities. The Education and Culture Ministries are due to prepare the list of leisure activities for which a contribution can be used.

The amount of tax bonus will be adjusted depending on the age of a child. The tax bonus for a dependent child aged under 15 will increase from the current €43.60 to €70, to be further increased to €100 as of January 2023. The tax bonus for a dependent child aged 15 and more (15 to 25 – if they still study) will increase from the current €23.27 to €40, while it will further increase to €50 as of January 2023.

Meanwhile, children’s allowances will be increased to €30 monthly as of July to grow to €40 as of January 2023. The valorisation mechanism won’t apply in 2022 and 2023. The system of paying children’s allowances has also been adjusted. If a child does not attend school, the amount of the allowance will be halved.