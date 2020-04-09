President: Easter about Hope, Anti-coronavirus Measures Must Be Observed

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) – This year’s Easter will be about hope, stated President Zuzana Caputova in a speech on RTVS on Thursday evening, calling on the public to observe government measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus as a means that can allow a return to the state of things before COVID-19 appeared in Slovakia in early March.



“These holidays will be about hope, hope in a good outcome and in a safe world around us, in which human contact brings us closer together instead of endangering us. We thirst for hope and we need to quench this thirst. We’ll be aided by trust in the meaning of what we’re doing,” said Caputova, calling on the public to accept necessary anti-coronavirus measures and act accordingly.

A total of 701 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Slovakia so far, two people have died and 23 have been cured.