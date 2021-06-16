President: I Feel My Responsibility Just as I Did When I Was Sworn in

Bratislava, June 16 (TASR) – Although not every decision of mine may be popular and people may not agree with many, they are driven only by Slovakia’s best interests and the defence of the Constitution and other laws, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Wednesday marking the second anniversary of her inauguration.



The head of state sees the moment of her inauguration two years ago only as a distant memory. “The events that have taken place in my life and in the life of Slovakia have come at a rapid pace. They haven’t left us time to breathe and are a daily reality of the people. Nonetheless, I feel my responsibility today as I did when I was sworn in,” said Caputova, noting that her second year in the post has been influenced by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the political crisis. The president sees it as an exceptional and difficult experience for every citizen.

Zuzana Caputova was sworn in as Slovak president before Constitutional Court chairman Ivan Fiacan on June 15, 2019.