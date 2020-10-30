President: No Reason to Halt Coutrywide Testing for Coronavirus

Bratislava, October 30 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova doesn’t see any reason at the moment to halt the countrywide testing for coronavirus scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, TASR was told by her spokesman Martin Strizinec, when asked for comments on opposition Smer-SD chairman Robert Fico’s call on the president to halt the testing.

Caputova believes that it’s important to be forthcoming to those who are interested in undergoing a test, while at the same time harness efforts that have already been made by the military, local authorities and volunteers.

“It’s good to continue motivating health professionals to take part in the testing, so that as many people as possible can be tested, if they’re interested,” said Strizinec.

Caputova earlier on Friday called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) to ensure that the mass testing is carried out only where everything has been organised properly. At the same time she urged the Government to make participation in the testing genuinely voluntary by reviewing the ban on free movement for those who aren’t tested. She was speaking after receiving Chief of Slovak Armed Forces General Staff Daniel Zmeko and Joint Responsibility operation commander Ivan Pacho.