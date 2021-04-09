President Reappoints Krajniak as Labour Minister

Bratislava, April 9 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova reappointed Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) to the post of the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family on Friday.

Krajniak is thus returning to the helm of the ministry somewhat over three weeks after stepping down from the post.

He unexpectedly announced his resignation following an escalation in the coalition crisis on March 15, explaining his decision as a step that should help to calm the tension between the coalition partners. The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People parties at that time called for the resignation of then health minister Marek Krajci over the failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic, along with that of then prime minister Igor Matovic (both OLaNO).

The labour minister post in the new Government of Eduard Heger (OLaNO) remained vacant, as the president refused to okay We Are Family’s original nomination. The ministry was led on a temporary basis by Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (a We Are Family nominee). Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) announced Krajniak’s return following the Cabinet session on Wednesday (April 7).