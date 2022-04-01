President Receives Beijing Medalists, Thanks Them for Representing Slovakia

Bratislava, April 1 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova received the successful Olympians and para-Olympians in the Presidential Palace on Friday to thank them for their excellent representation of Slovakia in Beijing.

According to the president, Slovak athletes were able to bring optimism and joy to our homes at these difficult times.

“I would like to express my admiration to you and thanks to you for successfully representing Slovakia and for bringing us optimism and hope in these uneasy times. You have brought the joy of life, the feeling of success and joy to our families and households,” said Caputova.

The head of state personally thanked alpine skier Petra Vlhova, the ice-hockey team represented by Branislav Konrad and Samuel Takac, as well as para alpine skiers Henrieta Farkasova, Alexandra Rexova and Miroslav Haraus.

Following an official ceremony, the athletes held a short informal meeting with the president. “Mrs. president asked us about our feelings concerning our success and how we enjoyed it. I liked the whole ceremony, maybe this is my first and at the same time last time here,” said ice-hockey player Konrad.