President Signs Salary Hikes for Medical Workers

Bratislava, October 18 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova has signed salary hikes for medical workers, TASR learnt from the president’s spokesman Martin Strizinec on Tuesday.



In addition to the announced increases in the salaries of doctors and nurses, this also concerns the salaries of other health-care workers at institutional health-care facilities and emergency medical service departments. In addition to an increase in salary coefficients, years of experience should be taken into account when calculating salaries.

Years of service will be recognised even for years worked abroad. It will also be possible to increase the basic salary component for time spent on maternity or parental leave. A maximum of three years can be counted for one child and a maximum of six years for all children.

The change will come into force as of January 1, 2023.