President Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus, Cancels Her Programme

Bratislava, June 8 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova tested positive for novel coronavirus and has therefore cancelled her work programme for the coming days and a working business trip abroad, TASR was told by spokesman for the head of state Martin Strizinec.



The president was scheduled to travel with her Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to Portugal and Italy on Wednesday evening to support the granting of candidate status for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union in joint talks with the Portuguese president and prime minister, and the Italian president.

“We want to support Ukraine’s candidate status with President Duda before the vote at the leaders’ summit in Brussels. I’m very sorry that I can’t finally join President Duda,” said Caputova. She proposed the joint initiative during the Polish president’s recent visit to Bratislava.