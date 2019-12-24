President Visits Hospital where She Gave Birth to Daughter 15 Years Ago

Bratislava, December 24 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Christmas Eve visited the maternity department of the Bratislava-Ruzinov hospital, where she gave birth to her second daughter almost 15 years ago.



“I wanted to come to say ‘thank you’ to people who have to be on duty today, spending Christmas not with their families, but serving to other people,” said Caputova.

The president spent some time with the hospital staff and several mothers with newly born babies, she even took some of them in her arms.

Caputova was also due to visit paramedics in Bratislava and a town police station in her hometown of Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Christmas Eve.