President: We Must Create Better Working Conditions for Carers via Law

Rimavska Sobota, June 1 (TASR) – Slovakia needs a new law on long-term care for the elderly that would provide better working conditions for Slovak care-givers, said President Zuzana Caputova following her meeting with carers during a visit to Rimavska Sobota (Banska Bystrica region) on Tuesday.



“This is a very important topic. A lot of qualified people are going abroad for the sake of better working conditions. We know that we lack health-care workers and care-givers, and it’s all about quality working conditions,” said Caputova.

The head of state visited Rimavska Sobota on Tuesday morning on her first trip in Slovakia since the height of the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We know that the pandemic has had very strong economic and social consequences, and so we’ve deliberately come to a region that is one of the least developed; Rimavska Sobota district even has the highest unemployment rate at the moment,” stressed Caputova.

Accompanied by Rimavska Sobota mayor Jozef Simko and Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) general director Robert Simoncic, the head of state also inspected the site of a future industrial park in whose construction the state is investing €9.8 million. “I’m very pleased that the president is interested in this region,” said Simko, adding that the unemployment situation in Rimavska Sobota district is critical. He pointed out that the current main challenge is still finding investors who would be able to create enough new jobs in the future industrial park.