President Will Summon Lucansky and Ciznar because of Trnka’s Case

Bratislava, January 17 (TASR) – Because of the case of former prosecutor-general Dobroslav Trnka, I’ll summon to the Presidential Palace incumbent Prosecutor-General Jaromir Ciznar and Police Corps President Milan Lucansky, President Zuzana Caputova wrote on a social network on Friday.



“We all heard recordings of conversations between Marian K., Dobroslav Trnka and [ex-finance minister] Jan Pociatek and what we’ve witnessed is in stark contrast to the outcome of the procedure of law enforcement authorities,” she said, adding that in such an important case for society, also with regard to the fact that the former prosecutor-general is involved, these diverging views on one matter by law enforcement bodies undermine confidence in justice.

Former prosecutor-general Trnka, who was arrested and interrogated by the National Crime Agency (NAKA) for over eight hours on Thursday, was released from the cell on Friday on the order of a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office. The police asked the Special Prosecutor’s Office to remand Trnka in custody over suspicion of misuse of a public official’s powers.