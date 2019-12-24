Prime Minister Brings Christmas Gifts to Children’s Hospital

Banska Bystrica, December 24 (TASR) – Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) went to visit the Children’s Faculty Hospital in his native city of Banska Bystrica on Christmas Eve, bringing along a washing machine and a dryer.



“The staff had wished these gifts; they should make their demanding and responsible work somewhat easier,” Pellegrini told journalists, adding that he also brought books and toys to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

Twenty children have stayed at the hospital for Christmas. “Their condition, unfortunately, hasn’t allowed them to spend the holidays at home,” said hospital director Juraj Gallo.

Pellegrini later went to wish a merry Christmas to firefighters on duty in the city. He said that he himself will spend Christmas with his parents and plans to have a similar Christmas Eve like the first time he remembers.