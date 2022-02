Bratislava, February 17 (TASR) – Only one of the four proposals included in the court map reform, specifically the one concerning new headquarters of district courts, have been advanced to the second reading in Parliament, while the remaining three failed to find sufficient support among MPs.

The only proposal to make it through envisages scrapping of the district courts in Partizanske, Banovce nad Bebravou (both Trencin region), Skalica (Trnava region) and Kezmarok (Presov region).