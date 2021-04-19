Rasi: Gov’t Should Allow Free Choice of Vaccine against COVID-19

Bratislava, April 19 (TASR) – The extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party is calling on the Government to give people a free choice of vaccine against coronavirus as soon as possible, as this would increase willingness to be vaccinated and the state would know exactly what vaccines to buy and where to distribute them, Independent MP Richard Rasi told a news conference on Monday.

“Let’s not decrease the number of vaccinated people by not giving them the possibility of choice,” said Rasi, who pointed out that if 60 percent of population need to be vaccinated for the sake of herd immunity, this will leave over 2.3 million people [unvaccinated]. A new option should be added to the online waiting room for inoculation so that people can indicate which vaccines they are willing to be given.

Older people should continue to have priority in vaccination. “The state could also give people information such as ‘you’ve chosen the Pfizer vaccine, but there are 1 million people ahead of you in the waiting room with regard to you age, so you will have to wait three months. If you choose another vaccine, you could be inoculated as early as today,” said Rasi. He added he himself has been inoculated with AstraZeneca, as he believes that the best vaccine is the one that you can have immediately.

If the Sputnik V vaccine is used in Slovakia, it should be added to the options as well, said Rasi. People should be reminded of the fact that it’s an unregistered vaccine, however, he added.