Rasi: Over €1 mn to Be Provided for Regional Development Support Next Year

Bratislava, December 16 (TASR) – Over €1 million will be provided to projects for developing Slovak regions next year, Vice-premier for Investments and Informatisation Richard Rasi (Smer-SD) told a news conference on Monday.

At the same time, Rasi announced a call for the provision of subsidies in the field of regional development support for 2020.

The regional development agenda has been under the vice-premier office’s remit since January 1, 2019. “Our office’s role is to enhance the development of districts in order to reduce the gaps between them and increase the quality of life,” stated Rasi.

A total sum of just over €1.11 million has been earmarked for the projects. Applicants can obtain subsidies of between €10,000-50,000 per project but must co-finance the project to the tune of 10 percent. “This call is specific in being announced for all regions. It’s unique in that not only towns and villages can apply for money within it, but many other recipients can do so, such as regional authorities, NGOs, non-profit organisations and regional agencies,” said Rasi.

Those interested have until January 16, 2020 to submit their applications along with all required supplements. According to Rasi, the call is very simple. “If applicants know what they want, the whole formal side won’t take them more than two or three days,” he said.

Projects focusing on developing tourism, culture, agriculture, the protection of nature, job creation, human resources, education, qualifications and preparing young people for the labour market will be financially supported.