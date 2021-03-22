SaS: Matovic Hasn’t Understood He’s Incapable of Managing Government

Bratislava, March 22 (TASR) – The coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on Sunday night praised the fact that Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) has demonstrated his willingness to resign, but noted that it won’t agree to proposals that are obviously motivated by personal revenge.

Matovic (OLaNO) announced earlier on that day that he’s willing to step down if Economy Minister Richard Sulik (SaS), Justice Minister Maria Kolikova (For the People) and Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For the People) follow suit. These members of the Cabinet have claimed that they’re ready to resign if it’s meant as a prerequisite for Matovic relinquishing his post. “If our coalition partners meet the commitments that they’ve declared publicly and on which OLaNO has based its demands, I’m willing to step down from the helm of the Government and operate only as its member,” claimed Matovic.

The premier went to on present further demands that must be met in order for him to resign. Kolikova must be replaced by an “experienced professional” who has no political ties to the former governments of Robert Fico and Peter Pellegrini. Head of the parliamentary health committee Jana Bitto Ciganikova (SaS) must also resign.

Last but not least, ministerial posts in the Cabinet must be divided among the four coalition parties strictly according to the results of last year’s general election, meaning that SaS will have to yield one ministry in favour of OLaNO.

“Everyone has seen for many months that Igor Matovic is incapable of leading the Government and that’s why we demand that the current Cabinet consisting of four parties, whose coalition is defined by the coalition agreement, be overhauled. We don’t see any reason to hand over a working and properly managed ministry,” stated SaS chief Richard Sulik along with party vice-chairs Branislav Groehling and Karol Galek.

According to the party, Matovic’s demand calling for the departure of his critics proves that the premier is dealing with personal animosities and doesn’t care about the well-being of the country. SaS stated that Matovic hasn’t realised that he himself is the cause of the coalition crisis.

“In order to facilitate the premier’s departure, I’d offered that I too can resign. This offer is still on the table. However, if Matovic were to manage one of the ministries that belong to OLaNO, my proposal would be logically irrelevant. At the same time, SaS is ready and willing to discuss exchanging the post of parliamentary health committee head post for another committee head post,” said Sulik.