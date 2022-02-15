SaS MPs Filing Criminal Complaint over Threats to MPs

Bratislava, February 15 (TASR) – Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MPs are filing a criminal complaint over recent public threats to MPs who supported the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with the USA in Parliament, SaS MP Jan Bencik reported on Tuesday.

“We’re of the opinion that [Smer-SD] MP Lubos Blaha as well as other politicians should be held responsible for what they’ve been writing and sharing on social networks,” said Bencik, noting that he’s seen people making threats of breaking the windows of the houses of concerned coalition MPs, piercing the tyres of their cars, burning their homes and even lining them up against a wall so that they can be shot.

“Publishing the names and addresses of MPs crosses the line. The Prosecutor-General’s Office should have taken action last week immediately when it all started, irrespective of whether the office agrees with the DCA being approved or not,” stated SaS caucus head Anna Zemanova, who explained that the criminal complaint is meant to demonstrate the caucus’ support for all MPs who backed the DCA.

The threats against coalition MPs started appearing on the internet last weak after Parliament greenlighted the DCA, with lists of MPs who supported the deal and their addresses being released by several opposition MPs, including Blaha. Meanwhile, signs reading “Here lives a traitor” have appeared in the proximity of the houses of a number of concerned MPs.

The police have reported in this regard that they have adopted appropriate security measures. As for Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), he’s stated that he wants to deal with the situation personally.