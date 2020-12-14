Selection Procedure for Police Corps President to Be Held on January 4, 2021

Bratislava, December 14 (TASR) – The selection procedure for the post of Police Corps president will take place on January 4, 2021, Interior Ministry press department director Barbara Turosova told TASR on Monday, adding that acting head of the national police force Peter Kovarik and commander of its Lynx Commando anti-terrorist unit Stefan Hamran, who meet the conditions for participation in the competition, will vie for the position.



The selection commission will assess the organisational, management, expert and other skills of the bidders needed for the performance of the post of Police Corps president. In addition to the police and the Interior Ministry, the commission also includes representatives of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the Police Corps Academy in Bratislava, the Police Trade Union and the Inspection Service Office.

The applicants were obliged to meet several conditions based on the Civil Service Act, such as a minimum of ten years in the Police Corps, second-level university education and specialised police training. They were also supposed to present their own concept for police development and management.

The commission will submit to Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) the minutes of the selection procedure with recommendations. According to the law, the interior minister will within 15 days submit to the parliamentary defence and security committee candidates whom the commission has assessed as suitable for the position of police chief. After a public hearing of the candidates, the commission will recommend to the minister one of them. “If members of the committee don’t issue the recommendation, the Interior Ministry will have to repeat the selection procedure,” added Turosova.