Seliga Expels LSNS MPs from Chamber for Refusing to Show Negative Test

Bratislava, November 3 (TASR) – Parliamentary Vice-chair Juraj Seliga (For the People) on Tuesday expelled MPs from the far-right LSNS party from the chamber for refusing to submit confirmation of a negative test for COVID-19, TASR learnt on the same day.



Seliga repeatedly called on the MPs to submit such confirmation to the staff who watch the entrance to the parliamentary building. LSNS leader Marian Kotleba replied that there was no one to present it to. Seliga explained to him that, upon entry, the staff are authorised, in accordance with the Police Corps Act, to require such a document.

Kotleba also pointed to the opinion of the Personal Data Protection Office. According to him, it states that people aren’t obliged to prove their state of health. He added that the whole of Slovakia is in chaos and that the Government is intimidating people with regulations. He also referred to a breach of the Rules of Procedure.

Seliga replied that he was acting according to an article of the Rules of Procedure that refers to order and ensuring that proceedings in the chamber aren’t interrupted. According to him, this also applies to the protection of the health of MPs and employees.

Seliga expelled from the following LSNS MPs from the chamber: Marian Kotleba, Marek Kotleba, Ondrej Durica, Martin Belusky, Miroslav Suja, Stanislav Mizik, Milan Mazurek, Eduard Kocis, Jozef Simko, Miroslav Urban, Peter Krupa, and Rastislav Schlosar. He also wanted to expel Andrej Medvecky but was notified that the MP wasn’t actually present. “The law applies equally to everyone, you are not superhumans,” added the parliamentary vice-chair.