Seliga: For the People Expected to Hold Congress in July/August

Bratislava, June 8 (TASR) – Junior governing party For the People is expected to hold a congress in late July or early August to elect a new leader after the party’s founder Andrej Kiska – the country’s president until last year, who led For the People to the February general election – apparently withdrew shortly afterwards, joining neither Parliament, nor the Government, TASR learnt from the party’s vice-chair Juraj Seliga on Monday.

The definite date for the congress will be set by the party’s presidium, noted Seliga, who serves as a parliamentary vice-chairman.

Seliga was asked whether he’d consider running for the post of party chairman. “Let’s wait for what Andrej Kiska says, and I’ll consider all options, of course,” he replied.

Vice-premier for Investment and Informatisation Veronika Remisova, who currently serves as substitute for Kiska as party leader, is another figure mentioned as a possible official successor to Kiska.