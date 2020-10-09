Seven Candidates Running for Post of Prosecutor-general

Bratislava, October 9 (TASR) – Seven candidates are running for the post of prosecutor-general, TASR learnt from head of the parliamentary constitutional committee Milan Vetrak (OLaNO).



The candidates include prosecutor at the Prosecutor-General’s Office Jozef Centes, prosecutors at the Special Prosecutor’s Office Jan Hrivnak, Tomas Honz, Jan Santa and Maros Zilinka, prosecutor from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Banska Bystrica Rastislav Remeta and Supreme Court judge Juraj Kliment.

Nominations for the post could be submitted until 4 p.m. on Friday. Parliament is set to hold a vote to select the chief prosecutor at the session due to be held on November 24. The candidates will be questioned by the constitutional committee before this election takes place. The hearing is scheduled for November 19-20. The prosecutor-general is appointed by the Slovak president.